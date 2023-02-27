Ranbir Kapoor reveals he's been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years, denies leading Sourav Ganguly's biopic

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is geared up with the release of his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and he is on a promotional spree. Recently, he was spotted promoting the film in Kolkata, and he even interacted with the media. During the event, Kapoor was asked if he is working on Sourav Ganguly's biopic.

After hearing the question, Ranbir instantly replied, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."

However, Kapoor did confirm that he's working on veteran singer Kishore Kumar's biopic, and it's being under development from past 11 years. "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar`s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I`m hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven`t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don`t know," Ranbir asserted.

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir was spotted playing cricket with Sourav at Kolkata's popular Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo from the field emerged online. In the photos, Ranbir sported a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and trousers. The words Ranbir's Makkar XI was written on the actor's T-shirt. While Sourav`s T-shirt had Dada's Jhooti XI written on it. Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8. This film will be Ranbir's first release after last year's Brahmastra. And Shraddha's first major release after Chhichhore (2019).

(With inputs from ANI)