Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starter crime-drama ‘Animal’ to release on THIS date

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios are producing ‘Animal’.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 05:48 PM IST

‘Animal’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most anticipated directorial debut, will be released worldwide on August 11th, 2023. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and features an ensemble cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor is marked by this film.

On August 11th, 2023, the crime drama that has already sparked debate among viewers will have its grand premiere. As the production progresses, the filmmakers have announced the theatrical premiere of this one-of-a-kind film.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios are producing ‘Animal’.

 

According to India Today, talking about his ‘Animal’, Ranbir Kapoor had said in an interview, During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I’m a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration. Bhushan sir is one of the producers who is backing strong, entertaining cinema and his immense knowledge of music will be seen in Animal. I am so grateful to work with such a great ensemble cast. I can’t wait to start shoot for Animal.”

