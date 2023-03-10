Ranbir Kapoor's fitness coach shares unseen photos of actor's chiselled bare body from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar sets

Ranbir Kapoor/Shivoham Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor flaunted his chiselled bare body in his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The actor appeared shirtless in the sequences shot in Spain in the film's first half. Now, his fitness coach Shivoham has shared the secret of how Ranbir attained a perfectly toned body.

Taking to his Instagram, Shivoham shared Ranbir's breathtaking bare body shots from Spain when the actor was shooting the romcom Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. "What you see is truly an example of a disciplined lifestyle, dedication, and a lot of hard work. It's a team effort and results like this cannot be achieved by half-hearted involvement", he wrote.

He further continued, "The nutrition, the supplements, the training but more than anything the WILL to wake up and do what is necessary is the number one reason why you achieve your goals and this is what sets you apart from the rest. 4 am training sessions, 11:30 pm training sessions or even sometimes finding the time in between shoots, Ranbir has done it all."

Shivoham concluded his post by saying he is proud of Ranbir and stated he cannot wait to show the actor's look from his next film Animal as he added, "Balancing his personal life along with his professional life. All these things cannot be learned from reading books, these are values that are imbibed in you and conditioning that you pick up from your parents and the company you keep. So proud of you brother. Cannot wait to show the world THE ANIMAL look next".

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame. Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. The film has taken a strong start at the box office earning over Rs 25 crore in its first two days of release.



