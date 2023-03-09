Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Hrithik Roshan reviews Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Luv Ranjan film

Hrithik Roshan-Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar/File photos

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in the theatres on Wednesday, March 8, on the occasion of Holi. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan who has previously made two Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics, and now the superstar Hrithik Roshan too has given thumbs up to Ranbir and Shraddha's film. Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday morning, Hrithik wrote that he loved the film as he tweeted, "Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar! So difficult to get this genre right! Well done to the entire team! Great work by everyone !! Ranbir and shraddha are so good!", and added two clapping emojis.

Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar ! So difficult to get this genre right ! Well done to the entire team ! Great work by everyone !! Ranbir and shraddha are so good ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 9, 2023

Last year too, Hrithik applauded multiple films on his Twitter such as Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry, and even Ranbir Kapoor's last theatrical release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which turned out to be the biggest Hindi film at the box office in 2022.

Coming back to the Luv Ranjan directorial, the romcom has opened to a fantastic response at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 15.73 crore. The major reasons behind the film's terrific opening are the fresh pairing of Ranbir-Shraddha and the superhit music of Pritam with each of the four songs released till now - Tere Pyaar Mein, Show Me The Thumka, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, and O Bedardeya - topping the music streaming charts since their release.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, and Inayat Verma in prominent roles. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who have starred as the leads in each of the past four Luv Ranjan's films, are seen in special cameo appearances.



