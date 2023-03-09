KRK slammed for body shaming Shraddha Kapoor for her bikini scenes in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 'Ye kaun hota hai...'

Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM-KRK/File photos

The romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as Mickey and Tinni respectively, has been released in the theatres on March 8 on the occasion of Holi. Though the film has received positive reviews from audiences and critics, the self-proclaimed critics KRK aka Kamaal R Khan has bashed the film giving it a single star.

Though KRK had declared earlier that he has stopped reviewing Bollywood films, he watched Luv Ranjan-directed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on its first theatrical release day and shared its review on his YouTube channel. In the video, KRK has body-shamed Shraddha Kapoor for her bikini looks comparing her with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

KRK said in his review, "Shraddha Kapoor ko baar baar bikini me dikhaya hai. Arey, Luv Ranjan sahib, aap ye toh bataiye – aap Shraddha ka kya dikhana chah rahe the? Na wo Deepika hai, Katrina hai, na Kareena hai. Toh aap kya dikhana chah rahe the? Jab us ladki bichari ke paas kuch hai hi nai toh baar baar aap usko bikini me dikhake kya saabit karna chahte the? (Shraddha Kapoor is shown in bikini repeatedly. Mr. Luv Ranjan, tell me - what were you trying to show in Shraddha? Neither she is Deepika Padukone, nor she is Katrina Kaif, and also she isn't Kareena Kapoor Khan. What were you trying to show? When that poor girl has nothing to show then what were you trying to prove by showing her in a bikini multiple times?)".

KRK was later criticised on social media for his views with many calling him out and calling his comments 'crass'. "Yeh kaun hota hai usko rate karne wala (Who is he to rate Shraddha)," read one comment.

Ranbir Kapoor is seen shirtless and Shraddha Kapoor is seen in a bikini in most scenes shot in Spain and the romantic track Tere Pyaar Mein, composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh, in the first half of the film. The two star kids are paired opposite each other for the first time in Luv Ranjan's romcom.



