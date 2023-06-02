Rana Daggubati believes this Deepika Padukone film will ‘break boundaries that RRR, Baahubali couldn’t’

Rana Daggubati and Deepika Padukone

Rana Daggubati who was last seen in the Netflix web series Rana Naidu, recently attended an event where he expressed his excitement for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming movie Project K which stars Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin.

In a conversation during India Today Conclave South 2023, Rana Daggubati spoke about how Project K will become a global Telugu film and break boundaries that SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Baahubali couldn’t. He said, “We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. There is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. That’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done.”

The actor further added, “Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu (cinema).”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was a super hit movie and even gathered positive responses from the global audience. The movie’s song Naatu Naatu even won Oscar for Best Original Song at the 76th Academy Awards. The song was also performed live at the Oscars and received a standing ovation from the audience. The movie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Baahubali which starred Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannah Bhatia was a blockbuster and collected Rs 650 crores worldwide at the box office.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. The movie is a science-fiction thriller being made on a massive budget and marks the first collaboration between Nag Ashwin and Prabhas. The movie is scheduled to release next year.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was recently seen in the blockbuster movie Pathaan. Other than Project K, the actress also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Both of the movies are scheduled to release next year.

