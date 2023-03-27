Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash

On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, a grand bash was kept for his friends and colleagues in Hyderabad.

As Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday, a grand birthday bash was held in Hyderabad, and it was attended by the biggest celebrities from South India. Without any wastage of time, let's get on to it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)