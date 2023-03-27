Search icon
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash

On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, a grand bash was kept for his friends and colleagues in Hyderabad.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 27, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

As Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday, a grand birthday bash was held in Hyderabad, and it was attended by the biggest celebrities from South India. Without any wastage of time, let's get on to it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Nagarjuna and family

Nagarjuna and family
1/7

Veteran star Nagarjuna attended the bash with his family, including his son Chaitanya Nagarjuna. 

2. Kajol Agarwal

Kajol Agarwal
2/7

Ram Charan's Magadheera co-star Kajal Aggarwal attended the bash with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. 

3. MM Keeravani

MM Keeravani
3/7

The Oscar-winning music composer. The man behind Ram's latest chartbuster Naatu Naatu also attended the bash. Well, they might have grooved to Naatu Naatu. 

4. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda
4/7

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda also attended the birthday bash. 

5. Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh
5/7

Adivi Sesh, who was last seen in Major also attended the lavish birthday party of Ram Charan. 

6. Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel
6/7

The KGF director Prashanth Neel arrived at the bash in a yellow tee, and he looked cool in it. 

7. Daggubati Venkatesh

Daggubati Venkatesh
7/7

We end the list with veteran star Daggubati Venkatesh aka Venky Mama. The actor was last seen with his nephew Rana Daggubati in the series Rana Naidu. 

