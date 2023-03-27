Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash

On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, a grand bash was kept for his friends and colleagues in Hyderabad.
As Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday, a grand birthday bash was held in Hyderabad, and it was attended by the biggest celebrities from South India. Without any wastage of time, let's get on to it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Nagarjuna and family
Veteran star Nagarjuna attended the bash with his family, including his son Chaitanya Nagarjuna.
2. Kajol Agarwal
Ram Charan's Magadheera co-star Kajal Aggarwal attended the bash with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.
3. MM Keeravani
The Oscar-winning music composer. The man behind Ram's latest chartbuster Naatu Naatu also attended the bash. Well, they might have grooved to Naatu Naatu.
4. Vijay Deverakonda
Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda also attended the birthday bash.
5. Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh, who was last seen in Major also attended the lavish birthday party of Ram Charan.
6. Prashanth Neel
The KGF director Prashanth Neel arrived at the bash in a yellow tee, and he looked cool in it.
7. Daggubati Venkatesh
We end the list with veteran star Daggubati Venkatesh aka Venky Mama. The actor was last seen with his nephew Rana Daggubati in the series Rana Naidu.