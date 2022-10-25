Search icon
Ram Setu box office prediction day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer likely to become second highest opener of 2022

Ram Setu box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer adventure drama is predicted to collect around Rs 16 crore on its opening day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

Ram Setu/File photo

Starring Akshay Kumar in the leading role of an atheist archaeologist turned believer Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha, the action-adventure film Ram Setu was released in the theatres on Tuesday, October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali. Apart from the Khiladi star, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar.

As per the early box office estimates from a Pinkvilla report, Ram Setu is predicted to earn around Rs 16 crore on its opening day, which would make it the second-highest opener of 2022 after Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which took the massive opening of Rs 36 crore on the first day of its theatrical release.

The report also states that Ram Setu will likely earn Rs 7 crore from the three national multiplex chains namely PVR, Cinepolis, and Inox accounting for around 45% of the total collections on its opening day. The film has said to have taken better opening in tier 2 and tier 3 cities due to the stardom of Akshay Kumar.

READ | Ram Setu Twitter review: Netizens call Akshay Kumar starrer 'best Diwali gift'

Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed Akshay in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has served as the creative producer on the film.

The Akshay Kumar starrer has clashed with the comedy film Thank God at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the latter features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles. The Indra Kumar directorial will likely open at around Rs 10 crore, as per early box office estimates provided by the same portal.

