Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra groove to Mundeya Tu Bachke Rahi, video goes viral

In one of the videos from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet ceremony, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra can be seen performing on stage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are ready to get married in a lavish ceremony in Goa on Wednesday, February 21. The night before the big day, the couple threw an incredible sangeet party featuring performances by top celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Even though it was a private celebration, photos and videos from the pre-wedding functions have emerged on social media. In one of the videos from the sangeet ceremony, Shilpa Shetty can be seen performing with her husband Raj by her side on stage.

The duo enthusiastically danced to the hit song Mundeya Tu Bachke Rahi, drawing cheers and applause from the bride, groom, and other attendees. A close source reveals, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul, and it will be a part of their marriage celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and something that she will always remember." 

Despite having the recorded song ready, Jackky remains tight-lipped, wanting Rakul to experience the magic first-hand during their intimate and dreamy wedding in Goa. As the anticipation builds and love takes center stage, the song promises to be a melodic celebration of Jackky and Rakul's union. 

After their wedding, Jackky Bhagnani will gear up for the release of his production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The much-awaited big budget action film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, and is slated to release on April 10 on the occasion of Eid. 

