Radhika Madan's latest post confirms Kareena Kapoor Khan is indeed a part of Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'

On Friday morning, Irrfan Khan returned to the movie sets and kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. The film is a sequel to his 2017 hit film Hindi Medium. Producer Dinesh Vijan has expressed his happiness after reuniting with Irrfan on the sets. He had stated to Mumbai Mirror, "Having him back on the set was a surreal feeling, he’s undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave the first shot, everyone around got emotional. For me, it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after Hindi Medium. Having him and Homi (director Homi Adajania) together was something all three of us have always wanted."

Talking about other cast members, Radhika Madan has been roped in to play the onscreen daughter of Irrfan in the film. The young actor has now kickstarted the shoot of the film in Udaipur. Radhika took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of the clapperboard of Angrezi Medium. She posted the photo with a caption stating, "As excited as the man behind!So so so grateful for this new journey. @irrfan @homster @maddockfilms #kareenakapoorkhan #dineshvijan"

Check it out below:

It was also reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be playing the female lead in the film. When Dinesh was asked about the same, he said, "Radhika Madan is playing Irrfan’s daughter but yes, there is another amazing leading lady. Talks are on."

But it looks like, Radhika through her Instagram post confirmed that Kareena is indeed a part of the film. Take a look:

We can't wait for the official announcement soon!