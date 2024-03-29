'Greenest green flag': Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's role reversal as he cooks for pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's home

Pulkit Samrat cooks halwa at Kriti Kharbanda's home and the actress penned an emotional, heartfelt note for him, calling him, "sabr ka phal."

Pulkit Samrat has once again made headlines by challenging tradition in a heartwarming gesture. The actor recently undertook his inaugural rasoi at his wife Kriti Kharbanda's family home in Bangalore, marking a departure from the norm where the bride traditionally cooks for the first time in her in-laws' house.

Pulkit's graceful embrace of this age-old tradition of pehli rasoi in a refreshing role reversal not only touched hearts but also sparked meaningful conversations about breaking stereotypes and reshaping long-standing customs. Their journey to Bangalore for their first trip together post-wedding presented Pulkit with a unique opportunity to express his love and reverence for Kriti and her family, showcasing his modern outlook on marriage and relationships. Pulkit cooked halwa for his in-laws.

Kriti penned a heartfelt appreciation note for Pulkit and called him a blessing. She wrote, "Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, It happened. Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, 'halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi'. I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, “That’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in bangalore. Simple!” Kriti further wrote, "Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha."

Pulkit's portrayal of the first rasoi for his beloved wife and in-laws in Bangalore shattered the Internet once again, setting a new precedent for men everywhere. Several netizens lauded Pulkit as the 'greenest green flag'. An internet user wrote, "MashaAllah may you both always be happy together forever and ever." Another internet user wrote, "You made it man @pulkitsamrat." Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married in an intimate ceremony on March 15.