Princess, Queen, Mother, Warrior - Kangana Ranaut nails her act as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika Teaser, Watch

Finally! The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have unveiled its first teaser on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and it's a spectacle to behold. The movie has been making a lot of noise not just because of its plot and the magnitude at which it's been made, but also because of other reasons, but more on that later.

Amitabh Bachchan introduces us to the world of Manikarnika in his deep baritone. We're given a quick summary of the great Indian culture of welcoming its guests with open arms, little did the people of this country know that one day, some cruel forces with evil intentions (of ruling the country) too will enter as our guests.

The narrator further informs us about the birth of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, at a time when every soul of the nation was being wounded by the attrocities of the Britishers. This point marks the entry of Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmibai, tearing apart a British flag with the point of her sword.

Right from the word go, as the Manikarnika teaser begins we get the feel that it's going to be lavish, spectacular and grand in the strictest meaning of the terms. We're shown glimpses of the various facets of the Queen of Jhansi - a princess, queen, warrior and mother - and going by the looks of it, Kangana seems to have nailed her act, portraying every single aspect of Rani Lakshmibai's character with finesse.

Watch the Manikarnika teaser right here and you'll know what we mean:

Okay, we agree that the teaser gives a very Baahubali-meets-Padmaavat feels but looking at the grandeur and scale at which the film has been shot, we think it's going to be one epic journey. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamud, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.