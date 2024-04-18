Twitter
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, skipped IIT admission, won gold medal, went on to study…

Meet actress who played lead role in 2 films in 2 years, one was superhit, other was super flop, pushed her into..

Fastest planets in solar system

Benefits and drawbacks of using dry shampoo

Plants to beat the heat and cool your home naturally

Bollywood

Prachi Desai opens up on playing cop in Silence 2, reacts to people calling every role her 'comeback' | Exclusive

Prachi Desai talks about her new release Silence 2 and why she does not mind the word 'comeback'

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Prachi Desai in Silence
Prachi Desai has been around in the entertainment industry for quite a while. Having started on television, the actress made her way to films with Rock On in 2008. Prachi, who is currently starring in Silence 2, the sequel to her 2021 murder mystery Silence, spoke to DNA about the film, and why people are fixated on her ‘comeback’.

Silence saw Prachi play a cop for the first time. She reprises the role of Inspector Sanjana in Silence 2, reuniting with Manoj Bajpayee’s ACP Avinash. Talking about the role, she says, “What I like about Sanjana is that she can be herself in this team. She doesn’t have to be a man in this man’s world. She doesn’t have to stand a certain way or dress a certain way to fit in with the boys. That humanising the writers and Aban (director Aban Deohans) has done for all cops in Silence is amazing.”

Silence was her first release in nearly four years. Since then, Prachi has been seen in a few other titles, most notably Forensic and her Telugu debut Dhootha. Yet, fans have been calling Silence her ‘comeback’. Mention the word and she laughs, “What is a comeback? Where do you go that you have to come back from? That, I want to know. But, this is what I absolutely love doing. Being on the sets is what I love and where I am the happiest. I think this comeback word is a bit funny. Ours is a profession where we don’t realise that a little delay here and there takes away a considerable amount of time. A film is anyway is a process of months or years. Any delay can take away six months of your life easily. And then the pandemic happened,” says Prachi.

The actress says that she is not someone who makes an effort into being seen too much, which is why fans think she is ‘away’ when she is not on screen. “So just because the audience is not seeing us in a particular project at that point, it may seem like a gap. I am someone who does not put in an effort to be seen, while I am not actively on sets. That is why people assume I am not around,” says the actress.

Silence 2, directed by Aban Deohans, also stars Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma, and Parul Gulati. The film is currently streaming on Zee5.

