Prabal Gurung posts cozy photo with Karan Johar, his caption sparks off dating rumours

Karan Johar celebrated his birthday a day back. The filmmaker received many warm wishes from the Bollywood industry. Farah Khan and Sonali Bendre to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday sent their wishes across to the filmmaker-host.

Manish Malhotra wished the birthday boy before everybody else. Another friend who isn't an actor, Prabal Gurung went on to wish Karan Johar in a different style. For the uninitiated, Prabal Gurung, like Manish Malhotra is a fashion designer. Prabal however functions from USA and last designed for Met Gala along with Cannes.

Taking to Instagram, Prabal wrote, "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo." The designer soon received comments which considered them a gay couple. Karan Johar also commented Prabal's post by writing, 'Control yourself bhaiya!,' to which Prabal replied, 'I do love you my bro'.

Here, see the post and all fan comments which consider them a couple:

Karan Johar is producing movies like Kareena Kapoor Khan-Akshay Kumar-Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani starrer Good News, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. Apart from that, KJo is also directing Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.