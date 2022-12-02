Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate DDLJ, Baazigar magic at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film festival, videos go viral

Pathaan star SRK also sang Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ with Kajol, and the audience went gaga over their timeless charm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, one of the most loved on-screen jodis in Bollywood, stole everyone`s attention at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival. On Thursday night, Shah Rukh and Kajol attended the Red Sea Film Festival as their blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the opening film. 

Several images and videos from day one of the festival have surfaced online, and undoubtedly it`s a treat for SRK and Kajol`s fans to see the duo gracing the stage with their charming presence. In one of the clips, SRK is seen singing the song Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ for Kajol. He also delivered his famous dialogue from Baazigar for the film`s leading lady Kajol.SRK and Kajol were twinning in black for the special screening of their film DDLJ. 

Here are the videos

As per ANI report, SRK also received a special honour at the Red Sea Film Festival."I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It`s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I`m looking forward to celebrating the region`s talent and being a part of this exciting film community. The film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same," he said after receiving the award."Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn`t stop short of fully exploring differences. And doing so, in the most beautiful fashion, teaches us not to be afraid of those differences," SRK added.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Kajol, AR Rahman and Priyanka Chopra were also among the other attendees at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea Film Festival.

