Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's EPIC reply to fan asking him to postpone the actioner on Republic Day goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan often conducts #AskSRK sessions on his Twitter account where the superstar answers his fans' questions in his own style. His witty and honest answers during the session often go viral and trend on the micro-blogging platform for at least a couple of days.

On Saturday, December 17, SRK was at his sassiest best again. When one of his fans asked him to postpone the Siddharth Anand actioner by a day since they said that they are getting married on January 25, the release date of Pathaan, the superstar gave him a hilarious suggestion.

"Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo (Republic Day parade ke baad) chutti bhi hai us din #Pathaan", tweeted Shah Rukh Khan. Slated to release on the 25th of next month, the actioner will enjoy a five-day extended weekend in cinemas. It is then expected that Pathaan will take one of the biggest openings in Bollywood.

Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo ( Republic Day parade ke baad ) chutti bhi hai us din….#Pathaan https://t.co/XmoUdSYa29 December 17, 2022

READ | #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives classy reply to netizen asking him to predict Pathaan first day collection



Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The upcoming actioner pairs SRK with Deepika for the fourth time after their previous three successful outings namely Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express.

Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in Pathaan and SRK will pay him back by playing a crucial cameo in Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali next year. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the film's post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand who helmed the biggest blockbuster in Bollywood three years back in the form of War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. After Pathaan, Anand's next actioner Fighter is touted to be India's first aerial action film. Starring Hrithik and Deepika, Fighter will land in cinemas on January 25, 2024.