AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives classy reply to netizen asking him to predict Pathaan first day collection

Headlines

Google Pixel 8 series launched in India: New design, upgraded camera and more

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Instagram influencer harassed by Uber driver, jumps from moving car, shares video

Indian-origin CEO of US company sacrifices part of own salary for employees' salary hike

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 series launched in India: New design, upgraded camera and more

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Instagram influencer harassed by Uber driver, jumps from moving car, shares video

Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes who have won gold medal

Diabetes to weight loss: 6 health benefits of Gur (Jaggery)

6 amazing benefits of Giloy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives classy reply to netizen asking him to predict Pathaan first day collection

Shah Rukh Khan conducted a #AskSRK session on his Twitter account on Saturday in which he answered his fans' questions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years and a month since his last full-fledged feature film Zero was released in the theatres in December 2018. Apart from King Khan, the actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles.

The film's teaser and the first song Besharam Rang have been trending on social media since their release and hence, Pathaan has generated huge buzz among moviegoers. The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day, and will enjoy a five-day extended weekend in cinemas. It is then expected that the actioner will take one of the biggest openings in Bollywood.

On Saturday, December 17, Shah Rukh conducted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter account in which he answered questions posed by his fans and followers on the micro-blogging platform. One of his fans asked the superstar to predict the first day collections of Pathaan as they wrote, "What's your prediction for the first day of PATHAAN? #Asksrk".

The Swades actor gave a classy reply to him that won the hearts of the netizens. Quoting his tweet, SRK wrote, "I am not in the business of predictions. I am in the business of entertaining you and making u smile." Shah Rukh's tweet quickly went viral in a few seconds.

Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in Pathaan and SRK will pay him back by playing a crucial cameo in Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali next year. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the film's post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.

READ | Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film shoot disrupted in Jabalpur amid saffron bikini row over Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

Meet Salim Karim, Mahira Khan's second husband who is a professional DJ, his business is...

Neeraj Chopra bags gold for India in Javelin throw, Kishore Jena wins silver at Asian Games 2023,

MS Dhoni gets a new hairstyle, receives attention of Bollywood stars, know the story behind it

No opening ceremony for 2023 ODI World Cup? Here's all we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE