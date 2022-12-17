AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives classy reply to netizen asking him to predict Pathaan first day collection

Shah Rukh Khan conducted a #AskSRK session on his Twitter account on Saturday in which he answered his fans' questions.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years and a month since his last full-fledged feature film Zero was released in the theatres in December 2018. Apart from King Khan, the actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles.

The film's teaser and the first song Besharam Rang have been trending on social media since their release and hence, Pathaan has generated huge buzz among moviegoers. The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day, and will enjoy a five-day extended weekend in cinemas. It is then expected that the actioner will take one of the biggest openings in Bollywood.

On Saturday, December 17, Shah Rukh conducted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter account in which he answered questions posed by his fans and followers on the micro-blogging platform. One of his fans asked the superstar to predict the first day collections of Pathaan as they wrote, "What's your prediction for the first day of PATHAAN? #Asksrk".

The Swades actor gave a classy reply to him that won the hearts of the netizens. Quoting his tweet, SRK wrote, "I am not in the business of predictions. I am in the business of entertaining you and making u smile." Shah Rukh's tweet quickly went viral in a few seconds.

I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile… https://t.co/sYpMggvtZq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in Pathaan and SRK will pay him back by playing a crucial cameo in Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali next year. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the film's post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.



