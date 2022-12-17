Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan drops John Abraham's poster on latter's 50th birthday, his tattoo goes viral

John Abraham in Pathaan/Shah Rukh Khan Twitter

Pathaan has become one of the most awaited films of 2023 as it pits Shah Rukh Khan against John Abraham with Deepika Padukone as the third lead. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand who delivered the biggest Hindi blockbuster three years back in the form of War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

John celebrates his 50th birthday on Saturday, December 17. Thus, SRK dropped John's poster from the film and wished him on his special day. "On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu", wrote King Khan.

John's poster went viral as soon as it was shared and netizens couldn't stop themselves from noticing the tattoo on his hand which read, "Everybody will come to my funeral to make sure that I stay dead". This makes the audience more curious to know the character details of John in the film.

Pathaan is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day. Thus, the film will get a long weekend of five days to register a good opening at the box office. Apart from the three main leads, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia will be seen in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in the film and SRK will pay him back by playing a crucial cameo in Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali next year. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the Pathaan post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.



