Paresh Rawal takes an indirect dig at Richa Chadha over her controversial Galwan tweet

Several celebrities, including Ranvir Shorey, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Kay Kay Menon, and Akshay Kumar, took to social media to criticize Richa Chadha's since-deleted remark regarding the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. The most recent celebrity to indirectly criticize Richa for her "Galwan says hi" tweet is actor Paresh Rawal.

Paresh Rawal applauded the Indian armed services on Twitter on Saturday, perhaps in response to Richa's message, which some online commenters deemed disrespectful to the Indian Army.

Paresh tweeted, “Indian armed forces. Aap hain to hum hai (we live because you are there).”

— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 25, 2022

Kay Kay Menon wrote, "Our brave men& women in uniform, put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude, in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind!"

Vishnu Manch wrote, "What is wrong with this woman???? How can you even imagine such a horrid line? Everyone in the armed forces should be worshipped if not anything else's for their service to our great country. Just hurts to see such ungrateful Indians."

Chadha, on Wednesday, reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).Lt General Dwivedi`s statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister’s previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi]s resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

For the unversed, Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."

Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

