Richa Chadha row explained: Why is she being trolled on Twitter? What she said on Army, Galwan?

Critically acclaimed actor Richa Chadha has courted a massive controversy after she tried to troll a senior Army official. Hundreds of Twitter users are accusing her of insulting the Army and the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese troops in 2020. Here's what happened.

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said earlier this week that the Indian Army will carry out any order given by the Central government. He was responding to a question regarding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hint that India would seize parts of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir if need be.

Singh had made the remark on October 27. He said that Pakistan had backstabbed India vis-a-vis Kashmir and was committing atrocities against people in PoK. He said the country will achieve its goals in Gilgit and Baltistan, the two regions in PoK.

In response, Dwivedi said the Army will carry out any order given by the Government of India.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for them...The military is always ready to make sure that the ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," news agency ANI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

Chadda, one of the critics of the Central government in Bollywood, retweeted a post made in support of the Army.

"Galwan says hi...," she quipped.

She was apparently referring to the opposition's charge that China had occupied some Indian territory in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley.

Many Twitter users said it was an insult to the fallen soldiers.

What happened in June, 2020?

The standoff in the Galwan valley had been going on in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese soldiers had transgressed the Indian boundary and were pushed back. Armed with barbed clubs, rods and such weapons, the Chinese soldiers attacked Indian troops. The Indian troops fought valiantly and blunted the attack, killing several Chinese soldiers in brutal hand-to-hand combat. The attack was beaten back, but 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty. China too admitted casualties but didn't specify the number of their soldiers who died in the skirmish.

What social media said?

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa was one of the first people to have tweeted about this. He said insulting the Indian armed forces wasn't justified.

"Hey #RichaChadha, you will repent for this disgusting comment on Galwan bravehearts. Your next movie #Fukrey 3 is releasing next month... Right? Just wait & watch," one user wrote.

"Galwan says hi' writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink. A boycott is all they are worth," wrote another.

"20 Indian brave-hearts sacrificed their life for India in Galwan, but here is an Urduwood actor mocking Indian Army. Not only sad but shameful," said another person.

"One of the #urbannaxals & apologists in the film industry #RichaChadha is mocking the ultimate sacrifice of our brave soldiers from Galwan. Shame on her," wrote filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

"Why do we have such illiterate people like Richa Chadha in Bollywood," wrote journalist Aaditya Raj Kaul.