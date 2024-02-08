Meet only man apart from Shah Rukh with two Rs 1000-crore films; career 'ended' 4 times, went to jail, had 5 comebacks

This Bollywood star has equaled Shah Rukh Khan's record of most Rs 1000-crore films, and made five successful comebacks in his career.

Shah Rukh had one of the best comebacks in the history of Indian cinema in 2023. Having been away from the big screen for over four years, he returned with three hits, including two all-time blockbusters that each grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. But contrary to the popular perception, Shah Rukh isn’t the only star to have done so. There is another Bollywood star who has given two Rs 1000 crore films and he has had more and bigger comebacks over the course of his career.

The other star with two Rs 1000-crore films

The man who has two Rs 1000-crore films to his name, albeit not as a lead actor, is Sanjay Dutt. The veteran star appeared as the antagonist in KGF Chapter 2 in 2022. The Kannada blockbuster earned Rs 1200 crore at the box office. The following year, he had a cameo in Shah Rukh’s Jawan, which made Rs 1150 crore worldwide. This puts him in an elite category along with Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone (who was also in both Pathaan and Jawan like SRK) to have two Rs 1000-crore hits to his name.

Sanjay Dutt’s five career comebacks

Ever since he made his screen debut as a lead actor in 1981, Sanjay Dutt has seen more comebacks and failures than any Bollywood hero. The actor had a winning start to his career with hits like Rocky and Vidhaata in the early 80s before he saw a string of flops and controversies over the next few years. In the mid-80s, he saw a revival with the success of Naam in 1986. That was his first comeback. In the late-80s, controversies such as drug use and attitude issues plagued him, hurting his box office prospects as well. In 1991-92, he again had a comeback in the form of Saajan and Khalnayak, which paved the way for more action hits in the 90s.

But legal tussles and jail term in anti-terror laws due to a case linked to the 1992 Mumbai blasts again turned the tide against him. But like a phoenix, Sanjay yet again made a comeback with the 1997 hit Vaastav, his third in 15 years. Like clockwork, as his films began tanking at the box office, Sanjay Dutt changed genres in 2003 and again returned as a successful actor with Munnabhai MBBS. His most recent comeback has been as a supporting actor. His antagonist turn in KGF 2 has meant that he has managed to put behind himself another string of flops, cancer, and a three-year jail term to be in demand yet again.