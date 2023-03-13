Old video of Satish Kaushik with daughter Vanshika leaves netizens emotional, users say 'will miss that smile sir'

Satish Kaushik with Vanshika

It's been four days since Satish Kaushik's demise, and his moviegoers are finding it hard to believe that the lovable artist is no more. Netizens are now scrolling through the Instagram profile of the late actor, and a reel of him with his daughter has left them emotional. Back in December 2022, Satish uploaded a reel of his dance with his daughter Vanshika.

The father-daughter duo danced to the viral trending music of IIbegish, and the late actor thoroughly followed his daughter's dance steps. Satish even admitted that he has just tried to copy Vanshika's steps, "Vanshika has pushed me to create content for u .. I m just following her and having fun."

Even 12 weeks after the upload, netizens are commenting on the reel. A user wrote, "Will miss that smile sir." Another user wrote, "Iss bachchi ko bhagwan koi Kami na hone de (may God bless this little girl with everything)." A netizen wrote, "Bada dil dukhta hai jab hum inhe apne bachpan se dekhte arhe hai. Sab jate hai dhere dhere yeahi life hai (The heart aches as we have seen him from our childhood. We all die and that's life)."

READ: Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi breaks silence on murder claims, says Delhi-based woman is 'trying to defame my husband'

A day after Satish Kaushik's death, a Delhi-based woman alleged that her businessman husband Vikas Malu is involved in the actor's death, as he owned the latter Rs 15 crore. Satish's wife Shashi Kaushik has reacted to the claims of foul play Vikas Malu's second wife and called it 'baseless.' While speaking to ABP News, Shashi cleared out that the late actor was in Delhi to attend a Holi party, and the allegations of financial transactions are baseless. She further added that Satish and Vikas Malu are good friends and would never fight.

Shashi further claimed that the businessman is rich himself, and would not need money from her husband. Shashi Kaushik stated that the post-mortem report confirmed that the late actor had 98% blockage, and there were no drugs in his samples. Shashi expressed the claims made by Vikas Malu are baseless, and she is 'defaming' her husband to lure money from Malu. For the unversed, Satish Kaushik passed away at 66 on March 9 in Gurgaon.