Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi breaks silence on murder claims, says Delhi-based woman is 'trying to defame my husband'

A day after Satish Kaushik's death, a Delhi-based woman alleged that her businessman husband Vikas Malu is involved in the actor's death, as he owned the latter Rs 15 crore. Satish's wife Shashi Kaushik has reacted to the claims of foul play Vikas Malu's second wife and called it 'baseless.' While speaking to ABP News, Shashi cleared out that the late actor was in Delhi to attend a Holi party, and the allegations of financial transactions are baseless. She further added that Satish and Vikas Malu are good friends and would never fight.

Shashi further claimed that the businessman is rich himself, and would not need money from her husband. Shashi Kaushik stated that the post-mortem report confirmed that the late actor had 98% blockage, and there were no drugs in his samples. Shashi expressed the claims made by Vikas Malu are baseless, and she is 'defaming' her husband to lure money from Malu. Mrs Kaushik added, "The cops have verified everything, I don't understand how she is claiming that he had been administered drugs and murdered. I don't understand why she is trying to defame my husband after he has passed away. She has some agenda because maybe she wants money from her husband and she is now involving Satish ji also."

Shashi also requested Malu's wife not to play 'games.' She has no doubt about her husband's death, so she doesn't want the investigation to continue about the same. "My husband would always tell me if he made such a huge financial transaction. I feel it is very wrong that such things are happening after he passed away," Shashi added. Earlier, it was reported that after Malu's wife allegations, the Delhi police initiated an enquiry into the allegations.