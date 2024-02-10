Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

According to reports, Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were not the original choices for Enthiran.

Rajinikanth took the box office by storm when he became a robot in the 2010 film Enthiran. He and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan impressed the audience with their performance in the film. However, do you know that they were not the original choices?

Well yes, even before Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came on board for S Shankar’s Enthiran, the filmmaker first offered the role of Chitti to another superstar. He is none other than Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a report, Shah Rukh Khan was in plans to make Enthiran along with Shankar under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment even before the release of Ra.One. However, due to the differences in the working style of Shankar and SRK, the project was shelved.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly wanted to finish off the work of the film in one go while Shankar wanted the film to be made in no hurry. Moreover, not Aishwarya Rai, but it was Priyanka Chopra who was approached for the character opposite SRK, however, she opted out after the superstar turned down the offer.

Before finalising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajnikanth for the film, Shankar also did look tests of Kamal Haasan and Preity Zinta, however, things didn’t work out. The film turned out to be a hit and it’s second part 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, and Akshay Kumar also broke several box office records.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently seen in the movie Lal Salaam which is directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Senthil, and others in key roles and has opened to a lukewarm response from the audience.

