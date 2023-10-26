Headlines

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this popular actress was offered Queen first, she refused because...

Kangana Ranaut's breakthrough performance as Rani Mehra in Queen won her first Best Actress National Award. However, she wasn't the original choice for the film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the much-awaited actioner Tejas. Kangana has earned the title of one of the most powerful performers in Bollywood, and it all started with the 2014 comedy-drama Queen. Vikas Bahl's directorial was lauded for its novel story and Kangana's stellar performance. 

Since Queen, Kangana has several lead female-centric movies such as Panga, Manikarnika, Judgemental Hai Kya, and other films. Queen is a game changer for Kangana, but the actress wasn't the first choice for the movie. Yes, before Kangana, another top actress was approached to lead the film, and she refused. 

Before Kangana, Queen was offered to...

If Kareena Kapoor Khan had said yes to Queen, then she would have headlined Vikas Bahl's film as Rani Mehra. In an interview with Mid-Day, Kareena revealed that she was offered Queen, but she refused to be a part of it. Even before Queen, Kareena rejected to be part of several big projects, and before Jab We Met (2007), she took a sabbatical of one-and-a-half years. The reason behind her sabbatical and choices is Kareena's desire to play strong characters on the screen.  

Released in March 2014, Queen got critical acclaim and was a commercial blockbuster. Queen won Best Film at the National Film Awards, and Kangana won her first Best Actress National Award. Queen was also remade in four languages. The Tamil remake was called Paris Paris, with Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. In Telugu, That Is Mahalakshmi with Tamannaah Bhatia, In Malayalam as Zam Zam with Manjima Mohan and in Kannada as Butterfly with Parul Yadav. 

Vikas Bahl on Queen 2

in an interview with Bollywood Life, director Vikas revealed that he is planning to start working on Queen 2. "Every day I wake up with a thought of making Queen 2, and hopelessly, I will definitely announce it someday." Vikas also asserted that now he can't Queen without Kangana Ranaut, "I cannot imagine anyone else but only her for 'Queen 2'. I will make the film only with her and no one else."

