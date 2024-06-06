Shekhar Suman slams Pakistani audience for critcising Heeramandi, calls them jealous: 'Lot of stupid people...'

Shekhar Suman breaks silence on Heeramandi being criticised by Pakistani audience.

Shekhar Suman recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and the show received mixed response from the audience. However, it was criticised by some people in Pakistan. Now, the actor has opened up on the same and slammed those criticising the show.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar Suman opened up on Heeramandi being criticised for historical inaccuracies and opined, "Lot of stupid people are fussing and obsessing over it, talking about it and questioning the historical accuracy and authenticity and chronology, but Bhansali saab is known for his dystopian sagas. He is known for the world that he creates. He is a master craftsman. He creates his own world and that’s cinema. Cinema should not be questioned, interpretation should not be questioned because that’s his point of view. Take it or leave it. If you start dissecting it… He hasn’t made a documentary on Heeramandi. He has just taken a cue from there.”

He further slammed the people in Pakistan for criticising Heeramandi and said, "Padosi mulk ke kuch log hain (There are some people of the neighboring country) who are feeling very jealous about the fact ki inhone kyu bana dia (Why did they make it)? Bhai aap bana lete (You could have made it) and why are you even discussing our Heeramandi? We don’t discuss your films. We don’t even know whether you make films."

Shekhar Suman essayed the character of Nawab Zulfikar in Heermandi, while his son Adhyayan Suman portrayed the young Zulfikar and Nawab Zorawar. The series is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement and marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT platforms. The epic drama is set in the 1920s and 1940s during the British Raj. The show also starred Manisha Koirala. Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, and Sonakshi Sinha among others in key roles and is available to watch on Netflix.

