Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

Google acquires Cameyo, to allow ChromeOS devices to run Windows apps

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water, Haryana to facilitate flow

Meet world's most wanted woman, mastermind of Rs 36000 crore fraud, her crime is...

Meet IIT graduates, built Rs 2830 crore company in just 5 years, they are working for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

Google acquires Cameyo, to allow ChromeOS devices to run Windows apps

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water, Haryana to facilitate flow

10 most beautiful insects in world

8 habits to reduce cholesterol in a month

8 disadvantages of not exercising everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

Nikitin Dheer calls working in Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar bad experience: ‘As an artist, I didn’t...'

Shekhar Suman slams Pakistani audience for critcising Heeramandi, calls them jealous: 'Lot of stupid people...'

Meet actor who has no hits in last 10 years, still called star, charges Rs 7 crore per film, is worth…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shekhar Suman slams Pakistani audience for critcising Heeramandi, calls them jealous: 'Lot of stupid people...'

Shekhar Suman breaks silence on Heeramandi being criticised by Pakistani audience.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shekhar Suman slams Pakistani audience for critcising Heeramandi, calls them jealous: 'Lot of stupid people...'
Shekhar Suman in Heeramandi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Shekhar Suman recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and the show received mixed response from the audience. However, it was criticised by some people in Pakistan. Now, the actor has opened up on the same and slammed those criticising the show. 

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar Suman opened up on Heeramandi being criticised for historical inaccuracies and opined, "Lot of stupid people are fussing and obsessing over it, talking about it and questioning the historical accuracy and authenticity and chronology, but Bhansali saab is known for his dystopian sagas. He is known for the world that he creates. He is a master craftsman. He creates his own world and that’s cinema. Cinema should not be questioned, interpretation should not be questioned because that’s his point of view. Take it or leave it. If you start dissecting it… He hasn’t made a documentary on Heeramandi. He has just taken a cue from there.”

He further slammed the people in Pakistan for criticising Heeramandi and said, "Padosi mulk ke kuch log hain (There are some people of the neighboring country) who are feeling very jealous about the fact ki inhone kyu bana dia (Why did they make it)? Bhai aap bana lete (You could have made it) and why are you even discussing our Heeramandi? We don’t discuss your films. We don’t even know whether you make films." 

Shekhar Suman essayed the character of Nawab Zulfikar in Heermandi, while his son Adhyayan Suman portrayed the young Zulfikar and Nawab Zorawar. The series is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement and marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT platforms. The epic drama is set in the 1920s and 1940s during the British Raj. The show also starred Manisha Koirala. Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, and Sonakshi Sinha among others in key roles and is available to watch on Netflix.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Narendra Modi unanimously chosen as NDA leader, ready to form govt

Rajinikanth reveals Vettaiyan's release date, film to clash with Jr NTR-starrer Devara

IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'This is so special': Isha Ambani's speech wins hearts at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, watch

'I'm sure India wants....': Travis Head on possible IND vs AUS final in T20 World Cup 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement