Meet daughter of richest Pakistani man, donated more than Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Shahid Khan daughter. (Image: Christian Oath Studio)
Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in India and in Asia with a massive net worth of Rs 943902 crore. He is involved in a wide range of businesses through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1945000 crore. To manage such a massive empire, Mukesh Ambani gets help from his family and close associates including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Manoj Modi, Anand Jain and others. Just like Mukesh Ambani, the richest man of Pakistan is also involved in an array of businesses and gets help from his family to run the business empire. For those who are unaware, Shahid Khan is currently the richest man of Pakistan. He has a net worth of Rs 100152 crore. While his son Tony Khan is a known figure, not many people know about Shahid Khan’s daughter Shanna Khan.

Shahid Khan is owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League. His son Tony Khan is involved in most of his sports ventures and he is also the co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) along with his father. On the other hand, Shahid Khan’s daughter Shanna Khan is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and a Congressional representative.

Shanna Khan was born and brought up in the USA's Illinois just like her brother Tony Khan. If reports are to be believed, Shanna is working as district assistant for a Congressman and she is also co-owner of United Marketing Company, specialized packaging design organization. She takes interest in helping vulnerable youths and their families. Reports suggest, Shanna Khan and her family donated Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital last year with an aim to boost the integrated oncology program at the university.

Married to managing director of Wolf Point Advisors Justin McCabe, Shahid Khan’s daughter is known for her charitable initiatives through the Jaguars Foundation. Shanna Khan is believed to have a net worth of more than 20 million dollars which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani.

