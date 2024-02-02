Twitter
Headlines

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

DNA TV Show: What is cervical cancer and how it develops in women?

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

Health benefits of eating soaked anjeer (figs) every morning

Youngest batters to score 200 in Tests

10 facts about space that will blow your mind

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Captain Miller OTT release: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar-starrer gets it's digital release, but there's a catch

Riteish Deshmukh shares hilarious memory of Celebrity Cricket League: 'When I got married...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

Before John Abraham got his breakthrough role, two action superstars were first considered for Dhoom.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:39 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2003, John Abraham made his entry into Bollywood with erotic-thriller Jism. The film was a runaway success, and John successfully made his first impression. The filmmaker found a new protagonist, who has shades  However, his few projects after Jism, such as Saaya, Paap, and Lakeer flopped badly. 

It was 2004, and Aditya Chopra's production, heist actioner Dhoom, that gave him breakthrough success. In Sanjay Gadhvi's directorial John played the Kabir, the gang leader of thieves who create havoc in Mumbai, and zoom past police on their superbikes. Dhoom gave John, the much-needed success, and he won maximum praises after the film's release. The role that gave the provided push to John, was not offered to him first. 

Dhoom was originally offered to...

As per media reports, the makers were interested in casting Salman Khan. Reportedly, Salman was the first choice as the main antagonist in Dhoom, but the actor had to refuse the film for reasons unknown to him. After Salman rejected the film, the makers signed Sanjay Dutt for Kabir. Sadly, even Sanjay had to quit the film and that's how John Abraham got the role. 

Dhoom inspired one of the biggest franchises in Bollywood

Released on August 27, 2004, Dhoom grossed Rs 47 crores worldwide. The success of Dhoom inspired a franchise, and it was followed by a sequel Dhoom 2: Back In Action. D2 was released in cinemas on November 24, 2006, and it was a bigger hit than prequel, grossing Rs 149 crore worldwide. In 2013, the third instalment of Dhoom was released with Aamir Khan as the main antagonist. Dhoom 3 became the biggest blockbuster of the franchise, grossing over Rs 556 crores worldwide. Dhoom 4 has been anticipated by the fans ever since D3, but the makers have made no official announcement, and the series might have concluded with the original trilogy. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA Astronaut shares spectacular alpenglow over Hindu Kush from space, pics go viral

Nasha to Lock Upp: Know all about Poonam Pandey's journey, struggles, personal life

Hemant Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM; know all about his political career, education and personal life

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Vizag

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE