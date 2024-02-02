Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

Before John Abraham got his breakthrough role, two action superstars were first considered for Dhoom.

In 2003, John Abraham made his entry into Bollywood with erotic-thriller Jism. The film was a runaway success, and John successfully made his first impression. The filmmaker found a new protagonist, who has shades However, his few projects after Jism, such as Saaya, Paap, and Lakeer flopped badly.

It was 2004, and Aditya Chopra's production, heist actioner Dhoom, that gave him breakthrough success. In Sanjay Gadhvi's directorial John played the Kabir, the gang leader of thieves who create havoc in Mumbai, and zoom past police on their superbikes. Dhoom gave John, the much-needed success, and he won maximum praises after the film's release. The role that gave the provided push to John, was not offered to him first.

Dhoom was originally offered to...

As per media reports, the makers were interested in casting Salman Khan. Reportedly, Salman was the first choice as the main antagonist in Dhoom, but the actor had to refuse the film for reasons unknown to him. After Salman rejected the film, the makers signed Sanjay Dutt for Kabir. Sadly, even Sanjay had to quit the film and that's how John Abraham got the role.

Dhoom inspired one of the biggest franchises in Bollywood

Released on August 27, 2004, Dhoom grossed Rs 47 crores worldwide. The success of Dhoom inspired a franchise, and it was followed by a sequel Dhoom 2: Back In Action. D2 was released in cinemas on November 24, 2006, and it was a bigger hit than prequel, grossing Rs 149 crore worldwide. In 2013, the third instalment of Dhoom was released with Aamir Khan as the main antagonist. Dhoom 3 became the biggest blockbuster of the franchise, grossing over Rs 556 crores worldwide. Dhoom 4 has been anticipated by the fans ever since D3, but the makers have made no official announcement, and the series might have concluded with the original trilogy.