Bollywood

Not Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, but this Bollywood actress introduced Orry 4 years ago

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry often gets spotted with Bollywood celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan and others.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Everyone wants to know who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and what does he do for a living. He has been making headlines because of his frequent spotting with Bollywood stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan and others.

In a recent Koffee With Karan episode, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan were seen talking about Orry. Meanwhile, an old clip of Kiara Advani from 2019 is going viral in which she can be heard talking about Orry. In the clip, Orry can be heard wishing Kiara and Shahid Kapoor for their film Kabir Singh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FlixZon (@flixzonofficial)

Seeing him wishing, Kiara says, “This is Orhan Awatramani. His brother (Kabir Awatramani) was in my class, and he was my junior in school. And this (Orry's video message) was really sweet.” Shahid says, "He (Orry) was really happy for you," Kiara replies “Yes, genuinely he was like... this is a surprise. That's really sweet... I was like 'Oh Orhan from school'. Very cute.”

