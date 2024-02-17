Not Arjun Kapoor, but this star kid was first choice opposite Alia Bhatt in 2 States

Arjun Kapoor was not the first choice for the 2014 super-hit film 2 States.

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry in the movie 2 States impressed everyone. The film went on to be a major commercial and critical success. However, do you know that Arjun was not the first choice of the makers for the role of Krish Malhotra?

Yes, before Arjun Kapoor, the film was offered to another star kid who rejected the film. Later, it was Karan Johar roped in Arjun Kapoor opposite Alia Bhatt in the romantic drama. The star kid who was first offered the film was none other than Saif Ali Khan.

The producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala revealed in an interview that before Arjun Kapoor, the film was offered to Saif Ali Khan. However, he rejected the offer due to unknown reasons and after that, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were also approached for the role. He said, “Look at the journey the film (2 States) has taken. It started with Saif Ali Khan green-lighting the project. Then Shah Rukh Khan and later Ranbir Kapoor. After that, Karan Johar came to me saying let’s make it with Arjun Kapoor and I fell off my chair.”

He further added that it was the right choice to cast Arjun Kapoor and said, “However, when we started making the movie and I saw the final product, I thought Karan was right in his judgment. I am proud of Arjun because I have seen him grow. I know his dad (Boney Kapoor) and mom (Mona Kapoor) very well. I am extremely proud of him for the way he has worked in films until now.”

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, 2 States is a romantic drama based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same name with story written by Varman and Bhagat. The film also starred Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy, Revathi, and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again wherein he will be seen in the role of the antagonist. Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in the film Devara. The actor will be playing the negative role in his Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in the Koratala Siva film.