Headlines

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's original choice for Mr India, he rejected film because...

WPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released, and available franchise purses

Bangladesh pip India in WTC 2025 points table after historic win over New Zealand, jump at…

WPL 2024 auction: 165 cricketers to go under the hammer on December 9

Winstrol In Bodybuilding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Netizens call Ananya Panday delusional for saying she’d like to be in Tarantino’s 10th film: ‘Can't stop laughing’

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's original choice for Mr India, he rejected film because...

Winter Session: 19 bills, 2 financial items to be taken up in Parliament

Hypertension: 8 dry fruits to manage high blood pressure

Health benefits of Brazil nuts

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's original choice for Mr India, he rejected film because...

Netizens call Ananya Panday delusional for saying she’d like to be in Tarantino’s 10th film: ‘Can't stop laughing’

Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal breaks box office records

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's original choice for Mr India, he rejected film because...

Mr India was planned since the late-70s, and this superstar was approached by Salim-Javed. However, the angry young man of Bollywood wasn't keen to do the film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Long before Marvel brought their Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America to the big screen, India got their very own superhero- Mr India. The 1987 superhero drama was directed by maverick director Shekhar Kapoor, and it starred Anil Kapoor in the titular role. Mr India became a cult-classic blockbuster and is still regarded as one of the best movies from the 80s. 

Written by the former dynamic writer-duo Salim-Javed, the movie was layered with laughter, emotional, and dramatic moments along with a social commentary. Mr India proved to be a landmark film for many artists associated with the film. However, the journey of this movie isn't easy, and there was a time when the movie was been made with a superstar, but he decided not to take up the project. 

Mr India was originally offered to...

Believe it or not, the first choice for Mr India was Amitabh Bachchan. Yes, producer Boney Kapoor revealed in a TOI interview that the film was supposed to happen with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and Sholay director Ramesh Sippy to helm the film. However, as per the reports, the actor wasn't keen to lead a project about an invisible hero on the big screen.

As Indian Express quoted an excerpt from a Marathi book Yahi Rang, Yahi Roop, Amitabh wasn't sure if an invisible-man concept would work as his fans came to the theatres to see him. However, Javed Akhtar was sure that his voice could do wonders at the box office. But, ultimately, Amitabh Bachchan refused the film, and GP Sippy also backed out from producing it. Later, Boney Kapoor decided to produce the film, with Anil Kapoor in the lead role, and the rest is history. 

Mr India also stars Amrish Puri as the famous antagonist Mogambo along with Sridevi, Satish Kaushik, and Sharat Saxena, along with Aftab Sidhvasani, and Ahmed Khan as child artists.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

US, UK, Australia seeking to reduce tensions with China?

WhatsApp users getting new secret code feature, locked chats can only be accessed…

Meet star kid who was super flop in Bollywood, father was a superstar, made debut with Sridevi, quit acting, is now...

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP has edge over Congress in Rajasthan, MP; KCR may lose Telangana

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE