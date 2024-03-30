Twitter
No Entry 2: Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor to replace Salman, Anil and Fardeen, confirms Boney Kapoor

The original stars won’t feature in the new movie, said Boney Kapoor, adding the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 04:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Actors Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy “No Entry”, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed. Anees Bazmee, who helmed the 2005 film, featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, is returning for the sequel.

The original stars won’t feature in the new movie, said Boney Kapoor, adding the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project. “That chapter is over (of the old star cast). Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination,” the producer told PTI.

“While, the male actors and Bazmee are locked but the 10 female leads are yet to be cast in the film,” he added. “No Entry” revolved around two married men (Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan), who find themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem (Salman), after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to lies and confusions.

Actors Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly played the female leads in the first part with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance. In January, there were unconfirmed media reports, stating that Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Dosanjh will feature in the sequel.

“No Entry 2” will go on floors in December, added the producer, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming production “Maidaan”, starring Ajay Devgn. It is set to be released in theatres on April 10.

Boney Kapoor also gave an update about the sequel to the classic 1987 movie “Mr India”, which featured Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. It was directed by Shekhar Kapur. One of the first sci-fi movies in Hindi cinema, the film was about a man who discovers the formula to become invisible and uses its powers to fight evil forces.

The filmmaker-producer said he is in talks with a Hollywood studio for “Mr India 2”. “That (‘Mr India 2’) also will happen, maybe as soon as ‘No Entry 2’ is out. I have been approached by a big Hollywood studio to do ‘Mr. India’. So, it’s Zee (Studios), me and the (Hollywood) studio,” he claimed.

In 2020, Zee Studios had announced they have signed director Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a “Mr India” trilogy, a re-imagining of the popular film.  (With inputs from PTI)

