Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first photos from dreamy wedding: 'A lifetime of love and togetherness...'

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artiste Sshura Khan in Mumbai on Sunday.

Actor Arbaaz Khan and makeup artiste Sshura Khan tied the knot at an intimate family gathering at the actor’s sister Arpita Khan’s house on Sunday. The couple had a private but dazzling nikaah ceremony on Sunday evening, which was attended by family and close friends from the entertainment industry. Late on Sunday night, the couple shared their first picture as husband and wife.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Arbaaz and Sshura took to Instagram to share a joint post with two pictures of themselves from their wedding. “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day,” read the caption.

The pictures had Arbaaz dressed in a yellow printed Indo-western bandhgala, while Sshura was wearing a peach lehenga, embellished with gold jewellery. The first picture had them gaze into each other’s eyes lovingly while the second picture saw them face towards the camera. The post received lots of congratulatory messages from friends and family. Actors and star kids like Rasha Thadani, Manjari Fadnnis, Karishma Kotak, and Nikitin Dheer wrote congratulations in the comments.

Sshura is a makeup artiste, who has worked with Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani among others. She and Arbaaz began dating after the actor’s break-up with Giorgia Andriani earlier this year. Arbaaz, an actor and director, is best known for films like Dabangg, Hello Brother, and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He is the younger brother of actor Salman Khan, older brother of Sohail Khan, and son of screenwriter Salim Khan. This is Arbaaz’s second wedding. From 1998-2017, he was married to actor-model Malaika Arora. They have one son together.