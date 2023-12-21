Headlines

Who is Sshura Khan? Makeup artiste reported to marry Arbaaz Khan; know her connection to Raveena Tandon

Here's all you need to know about Sshura Khan, a Bollywood makeup artiste reported to marry Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

article-main
Arbaaz Khan was dating Giorgia Adriani after his divorce with Malaika Arora, however, recently, Giorgia confirmed their breakup. Now, if the reports are to be believed, he has found love again and is all set to marry a Bollywood makeup artiste Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony. 

Who is Sshura Khan? 

Sshura Khan is a Bollywood makeup artiste. Though her Instagram account is private, she has 13.2k followers. According to Pinkvilla, she is best known for her work as the makeup artiste for Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

According to a report in India Today, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are all set to tie the knot on December 24. The two reportedly met on the sets of his new film Patna Shukla. Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora and also has a son with her. However, they announced their separation in 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017, 19 years after they got married in 1998.

Arbaaz Khan later dated Giorgia Adrani and Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Giorgia confirmed a breakup with Arbaaz and told Pinkvilla, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do."She further added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different." 

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan’s next production, titled Patna Shukla stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Satish Kaushik, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is seen hosting the Sunday episode along with his brother Sohail Khan in Bigg Boss 17. The two can be seen roasting the contestants and adding drama to the house. 

