Bollywood

Bollywood

Raveena Tandon shares first video of newlyweds Arbaaz Khan-Sshurra Khan as they groove to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'

Raveena Tandon dropped an unseen video of grooving to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' with newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:07 PM IST


Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and wished newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, she shared an unseen video of partying with the couple and penned a beautiful note for them. In the video, they can be seen grooving to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.'

Sharing the clip, Raveena Tandon wrote, "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan!"

Watch:

They all can be seen partying together in casuals and look so happy. For the unversed, Sshura Khan is a Bollywood makeup artiste. Though her Instagram account is private, she has 13.2k followers. According to Pinkvilla, she is best known for her work as the makeup artiste for Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The two reportedly met on the sets of his new film Patna Shukla. Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora and also has a son with her. However, they announced their separation in 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017, 19 years after they got married in 1998.

Arbaaz Khan later dated Giorgia Adrani and Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Giorgia confirmed a breakup with Arbaaz and told Pinkvilla, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do."She further added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different."

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan’s next production, titled Patna Shukla stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Satish Kaushik, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is seen hosting the Sunday episode along with his brother Sohail Khan in Bigg Boss 17. The two can be seen roasting the contestants and adding drama to the house.

 

