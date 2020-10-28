Netizens troll Neha Kakkar for 'copying' Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma's wedding looks

Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding has been grabbing headlines for a few days. It has been constantly reported as new pictures emerged that Neha took heavy inspiration from Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra's weddings and implemented them at her wedding.

However, some users on Twitter and Instagram are now trolling Neha Kakkar for not taking inspiration but "copying" Anushka, Deepika, and Priyanka. The reactions were first sparked by her pure red lehenga that looked like what Priyanka wore for her Hindu wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas in December 2018.

While Priyanka's lehenga was made by designer Sabyasachi with a long red veil almost a foot below her face in a chic but gothic style, Neha’s lehenga was by Falguni and Shane Peacock and she, too, wore the red veil in a similar style.

Next came her wedding outfit, where people compared Neha and Rohanpreet's look to Anushka and Virat Kohli's wedding in 2017.With hues of blush pink and peaches, Neha and Rohanpreet’s outfits did look a lot like Anushka and Virat's. Both Anushka and Neha's lehengas were by Sabyasachi.

Finally, pictures from Neha’s wedding reception show went viral of her wearing a white lehenga with a veil over her head. This look also reminded people of Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in 2018 when she wore a white saree with a veil over her head.

One user wrote, "Her whole wedding is about copying other actresses looks."

While another said, "Anushka, Priyanka, Deepika in one." And one user said, "Just watched some wedding pictures of Neha kakkar. girl stole the whole dress of Anuksha Priyanka and Deepika."

While most of the netizens were naysayers, a few Instagram users came out in support of Neha Kakkar and slammed the criticisers for spreading negativity over her wedding looks.

One user wrote, "What's wrong with people. Full of negativity it's her wedding, let her wear according to her taste. And fst of all where does copying come between, most of brides wears these types of color for their wedding. And designers too make these coloured outfits and she looks gorgeous. If you don't like it's ok but atleast stop badmouthing afterall it's her happy moments."

Earlier, the singer had responded to all the memes that were being made on her for using mushy words for her now-husband Rohanpreet.