Netizens slam Neetu Kapoor for apparent dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s exes Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: 'You have issues'

Deepika Padukone-Neetu Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor dated his Ajab Preem ki Gazab Kahani co-star Katrina Kaif and Yeh Jawani hai Deewani co-star Deepika Padukone but last year he finally tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14 and now the couple has a daughter named Raha. Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor recently shared a cryptic post that has fumed the netizens.

On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor shared a cryptic post about relationships and marriage on her Instagram story that read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn't mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.” After the Instagram story caught attention, netizens thought her story was about Ranbir’s past relationships and they slammed the actress for the story on Twitter.

Netizens flooded Twitter with tweets slamming Neetu Kapoor for her ‘disgusting’ Instagram story. One of the tweets read, “Basically #RanbirKapoor 's parents have taught him to treat women like an object & throw them away after dating. Under the pretext of modernism, you shouldn't encourage your children for such cheap thrills, just for the sake of the dating experience #NeetuKapoor #Disgusting. Another fan tweeted, “Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years.” Another tweet read, “why is Neetu Kapoor suddenly dissing Katrina Kaif on her insta story when Kat has been minding her own business over all these years? this family is weirdly fucked up.” “I didn’t know #neetukapoor was this vile! This is shameful. #ranbirkapoor #bollywood,” another tweet read. Sharing Neetu Kapoor’s story another user tweeted, “The obsession is totally understandable who can get over THE KATRINA KAIF?”

Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/283IFdGGTB — Mrs Sprightly (@MrsSprightly) April 8, 2023

am glad deepika & katrina dumped that hell hole of a house and living their best life



seems like neetu kapoor following mahesh bhatt footstep https://t.co/bk3vb2uYEV — (@shaayanistic) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand is currently enjoying the success of his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar wherein he was seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Rashmika Mandana as the female lead.

