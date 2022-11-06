Neetu Kapoor greets paps as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl, fans say 'so humble and down to earth'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child on Sunday, November 6. Neetu Kapoor is one happy grandmother with the arrival of Alia and Ranbir’s baby girl!

While interacting with the media, Neetu expressed her excitement and said, "I am really happy about the birth of a baby girl. Alia is absolutely okay and everything is fine." Netizens praised her for her sweet behavioUr. One of them wrote, “S o so respectful. Asking about health and injury about one of the reporters. It also shows how much experience she has of handling the media.”

The second one said, “Jaya Bachchan should take notes from her.” The third one said, “ I love this lady. So humbled n gentle she is.” The fourth one said, “So sweetly she responds to the reporters. She knows and understands that people want to know everything about Alia and her baby.”

Neetu has also been quite active on social media, responding to and reporting every congratulatory wish on her Instagram stories. Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious. Soon after, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan along with Neetu Kapoor was also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

On the occasion, other family members of the Kapoor-Bhatt clan also expressed their delight through lovely social media posts and comments. Alia’s sister Shaheen took to Instagram to share how she cannot control tears of joy!

Shaheen wrote, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed." Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Ooooooooooffffff!! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua loves her already."

Ranbir’s cousin Kareena took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post to congratulate the couple. She wrote, "Ufffffff my mini Alia," accompanied by a string of heart emoticons. She continued, "can’t wait to meet her." (With inputs from ANI)