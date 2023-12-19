Headlines

Bollywood

'This is extremely...': Netizens slam Animal's Twitter page for trolling critic's review with box office collection

The official page of Animal is roasting critics and their criticism with sarcastic replies, leaving netizens convinced that the page is handled by the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:51 AM IST

The monstrous box office run of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has certified its director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, critic-proof. Despite the polarising reviews and several debates on the portrayal of the protagonist, Animal has set the box office on fire. What's more interesting is that the Animal official page on X (formerly Twitter) is taking digs at critics. 

After 'giving it back' to Anupama Chopra, the page replied to Sucharita Tyagi's tweet review. In her film review, Sucharita called Animal, "Desperately dull. Terrible." She even added a joke to her tweet, "*mutes Twitter notifications for 5 years*" She tweeted right after her review because she was trolled for criticising Sandeep's last film, Kabir Singh. 

The official page of Animal replied to Sucharita's tweet with a creative of Animal, boasting its worldwide box office collection of Rs 817 crores, and wrote, "#Animal remains invictus at the Box Office."

Sucharitya gave an epic reply to the tweet, sharing a screenshot of environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s post for Andrew Tate on X, which reads, “Yes. Please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com.”

Before Sucharita, critic Anupama Chopra was mocked for her review on Animal. Noted critic wrote, "Can I just say I miss Kabir. #Animal.” The official page of the movie, replied back to her tweet, sharing a link to Kabir Singh, and wrote, "You can watch your favourite #KabirSingh again here." 

Noted lyricist Swanand Kirkire also slammed the movie for its misogynistic portrayals of alpha males. The movie's X page, replied back, "Do not let your knees fall ahead of your toes or cave in towards each other. Keep feet shoulder-width apart to maintain a good base of support for balance. Land softly on the balls of the feet to help absorb the force of the landing. Yes.... now it landed perfectly @swanandkirkire." 

Netizens reactions to Animal's X page

Just like Sandeep's movie, the official page of his film has left netizens divided. While a major section of internet users are claiming that Sandeep is handling the official page. Few netizens like the sassy comebacks made by the page, while others are just calling it a man-child behaviour of Vanga. 

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Sidharth Karnick, and Prem Chopra in key roles. 

