'Nehu Da Vyah': Rohanpreet Singh proposes Neha Kakkar in romantic music video

Singer Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram handle to share the music video of her new single, 'Nehu Da Vyah'.

The music video titled 'Nehu Da Vyah' is also the hashtag that the singer is using on her social media handles for her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. The romantic track that showcases Neha as a Punjabi girl, dreaming to get married to the boy she loves, essayed by fiance Rohanpreet, is taking the Internet by storm.

The song begins with Neha dreaming about her love interest while Rohanpreet tries to get on to the terrace of her house to meet her. The two manage to secretly meet at night and the song takes off from there.

During the course of the video, Rohanpreet introduces Neha to his mother at a fair who within no time approves the girl. Towards the end of the video, Rohanpreet turns up at Neha's doorstep with his army of friends and proposes to her. And as soon as Neha says yes, Rohanpreet breaks into an impromptu dance performance.

For the unversed, the two will be tying the knot in real-life, soon.

A day ago, in a surprising move, Neha Kakkar shared a happy video from her 'Roka Ceremony' with Rohanpreet on her social media handles.

In the said video, both Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen happily making their way into the event. While on one hand, Neha looked sizzling in her pink and green attire, on the other, Rohanpreet looked dapper in his sherwani and pink 'safa'. The video was also shared by Rohanpreet on his Instagram profile.

Neha captioned the video saying, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event."

On Monday, Neha had shared a video from her first meeting with Rohanpreet's parents. "The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet," Neha wrote.

Recently, the invitation card for their wedding reception was leaked online. According to the invite, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, near Mohali in Punjab.

Earlier this month, Neha made her relationship with Rohanpreet Instagram official, as she introduced him as "mine" in a post.