Ahead of wedding, bride-to-be Neha Kakkar shares photos of Rohanpreet's romantic proposal

A day after releasing her new single 'Nehu Da Vyah', singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday shared images of marriage proposal made to her by fiance Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha posted the photographs on her verified Instagram account. In the photos, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a red heart-shaped placard that reads, "Will you marry me?" while Neha can be seen smiling as she gives Rohanpreet a hug.

"The day he proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You," Neha wrote, tagging his post with #NehuPreet and #NehuDaVyah.

Before this, on Tuesday, in a surprise move, Neha shared a happy video from her 'Roka Ceremony' with Rohanprret.

In the said video, both Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen happily making their way into the event. While on one hand, Neha looked sizzling in her pink and green attire, on the other, Rohanpreet looked dapper in his sherwani and pink 'safa'. The video was also shared by Rohanpreet on his Instagram profile.

Neha captioned the video saying, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event."

Earlier, Neha had shared a video from her first meeting with Rohanpreet's parents. "The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet," Neha wrote.

Recently, the invitation card for their wedding reception was leaked online. According to the invite, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, near Mohali in Punjab.

Earlier this month, Neha made her relationship with Rohanpreet Instagram official, as she introduced him as "mine" in a post.