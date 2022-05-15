Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh's diamond ring, iPhone, cash stolen

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh/File photo

Singer Neha Kakkar's husband and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh's personal belongings including a diamond ring, iPhone, cash, and other expensive belongings were stolen from a hotel in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, March 14.

As per the news agency ANI, Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri said, "Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar's husband." Himachal Pradesh police took cognizance of the matter and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot in October 2020 in a Gurdwara in New Delhi and also had a Hindu wedding later. They keep sharing their lovey-dovey photos on Instagram which often go viral.

Neha had shared pictures from their midnight Valentine's Day 2022 celebration on her social media in which the couple was seen kissing each other and cutting the chocolate cake. Singh also made a romantic gesture of giving red balloons and a rose flower to Neha in the photos.



Neha was last seen as the judge on the popular Indian singing reality show Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Her sister Sonu Kakkar later replaced her on the show when the shoot was shifted out of Mumbai to Daman due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the Maharashtrian capital. Even Anu Malik had replaced Vishal on the show then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha and Rohanpreet's most recent song La La La, released on May 8, has already become a chartbuster. The song has also been composed by Rohanpreet and the music video features the couple grooving together on the song's hook step.