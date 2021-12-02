Inside photos of Neha Kakkar's birthday bash for husband Rohanpreet Singh

Popular singer Rohanpreet Singh celebrated his 27th birthday on Wednesday, 1 December. Rohanpreet tied the knot with Neha Kakkar, another famous singer, in October 2020. The twoof them keep sharing their romantic pictures on their social media accounts with their fans and well-wishers. Neha threw a birthday bash for her husband last night and the couple uploaded the sets of pictures on Instagram.

Rohanpreet wore a black printed sweatshirt, while Neha was also dressed in a black outfit. He captioned the photos as "Best Birthday Ever! Mainu lagda main iss duniya da Most Blessed person haan..". The entire family can be seen celebrating Rohanpreet's birthday in the pictures.



Neha posted almost the same set of photos and wrote "My baby’s birthday bash last night! Thanks to each one of you for all the blessings and love". The two were also involved in social media PDA when Neha commented on Rohanpreet's post "Sabse Pyaara" with two red hearts emoji. He replied to her with "Yes. Tu hai he Sabse Pyara!!" along with two red hearts emoji.





Neha Kakkar had uploaded a video on Wednesday night wishing her hubby on his special day. The two of them were seen kissing each other in the video and cutting the birthday cake. She captioned the video as "Happy Birthday Life! @rohanpreetsingh aur Party toh Aaj hone wali hai Shaam ko!!!! The Real Party happens todayyy..". She chose their own song 'Do Gallan' as the background song for the video. The couple had released the track in November this year and its a recreation of Garry Sandhu's hit track with the same name from 2018.

The singer couple recently took the social media world by storm with their sizzling chemistry as they locked lips in romantic photos clicked in the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower while on their recent vacation in Paris.