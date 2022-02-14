Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh lock lips to celebrate perfect Valentine's Day, see pics inside

Popular celebrity-singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made sure to celebrate the day of love, i.e. February 14, perfectly with each other. The couple had tied the knot in October 2020 in a Gurdwara in New Delhi and also had a Hindu wedding later. Neha shared pictures from their midnight V-Day 2022 celebration on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kakkar posted lovey-dovey photos with Rohanpreet in which the couple can be seen kissing each other and cutting the chocolate cake. Singh also made a romantic gesture of giving red balloons and a rose flower to Neha, as seen from the photos.

Sharing these pictures, Neha wrote, "He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel special! (feeling loved emoji) I love you Rohanpreet Singh (raising hands emoji). Happy Valentines Day Everyone!" (hug emoji). The couple has always been at their A-game in social media PDA as Rohanpreet took to the comments section and wrote, "I LOVE YOU Mrs. Singh!!" adding a red rose and a red heart emoji.



As soon as Neha shared the images, their fans expressed their love for the sweet couple with red hearts and eyes filled with hearts emoji. One Instagram user even wrote an amusing comment, "Jo is Jodi se jale zara side se chale." Another user wrote, "Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai". Neha's sister Sonu Kakkar also dropped hearts showing her love for the beautiful couple.



Meanwhile, on the work-front, Neha Kakkar's most recent song 'Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh' is already grabbing headlines due to Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling chemistry with the '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone in the music video. Neha's brother Tony Kakkar is the co-singer, music composer, and lyricist of the track.