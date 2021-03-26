Neetu Kapoor wows fans with stunning pictures, son Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt comments

Wowing her fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor took social media by storm on Friday.

Personifying beauty dressed in a traditional avatar, Bollywood's ageless beauty Neetu Kapoor hopped on to her Instagram account and treated fans to stunning all smiles pictures.

The actor looked regal while sporting an ink blue and black Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Anarkali traditional attire that featured accentuated designs towards the plates. With her luscious locks open, the actor mesmerised with a minimum make-up look.

Neetu accessorised her glamorous avatar with heavy diamond and stone studded earrings and ring. But more than her outfit or overall look, it was Neetu's million-dollar smile that seemed enough to make the fan's heart skip a beat.

Taking to the caption, the 62-year-old star wrote, "Stress less and enjoy the best. Had lots of fun at the sets of Indian Idol!!".

Celebrity followers including Karishma Kapoor and others left adorable comments.

Alia Bhatt, who is dating Neetu's son and Bollywood's star Ranbir Kapoor also dropped a string of heart emoticons in the comments section and wrote, "So Prettyyy".

Neetu and Alia share a great bond. The two are often seen hanging out with each other for lunch, dinner and other outings. Recently, both the families of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed New Year with a Ranthambore National Park trip. Neetu was even present at the 'Raazi' actor's private birthday party where she was seen celebrating her 28th birthday with mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan, her beau actor Ranbir Kapoor and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia addressed the ladies as "the most important women of her life".

Meanwhile, on Indian Idol 12, Neetu recalled how her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, professed love to her in a unique way. She also revealed that before they got into a relationship, she used to help Rishi impress other girls!

"I was Rishi's wing woman and always helping him in impressing girls, until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob," she said. She added that it was actually through a telegram that he confessed his feelings for her. "He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me," she said.

Neetu went down memory lane while shooting for an episode of Indian Idol 12 when, during the episode, contestants Danish and Nachiket performed the Rishi Kapoor hit "Bachna ae haseeno" and "Chookar mere man ko", which was filmed on Neetu along with Amitabh Bachchan.

She was very impressed with the performance.

On the work front, Neetu will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.