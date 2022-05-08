Neetu Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor initially planned foreign destination wedding

Credit: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They are one of the most loved B-town couples, fans often wait for them to post photos on social media. Recently, Neetu Kapoor revealed that the couple always wanted to do a destination wedding.

According to Bollywood Life, Neetu mentioned that the couple had planned a destination wedding in South Africa in 2020. However, due to the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic, their plan did not work out. As per the portal, Neetu also revealed that the couple didn’t want any ‘circus’ at their wedding.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor reflected on her last conversation with Rishi Kapoor, recalling how she and their son Ranbir Kapoor were the only ones who witnessed the late actor's struggle in the hospital during his final days. After a battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 69.

Neetu has revealed that she spoke to Rishi for the last time on April 13, 2020. Following that, the late actor was put on a ventilator.

Neetu told Film Companion, "March 31 was when his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen released. April 13, 1979 was when we got engaged. April 13, 2020 was the last time he spoke to me. Ranbir and Alia, they got married on April 14, but the puja was on April 13. Rishi went on ventilator that day and after that there was no communication. For those two weeks, he was on the ventilator and there was no conversation and no communication."

She added, "There was no interaction – well, there was, he was looking at me, and I took an iPad with alphabet and I told him to point out what he wanted to say, but he couldn’t lift his finger. It was just Ranbir and me in the hospital, and to see him go through that was so tormenting. To see a man like him… he wanted to say so much, and he couldn’t express. I couldn’t see him like that.”

She also mentioned that it was tough for her to adjust to Rishi's absence after 40-45 years of companionship.