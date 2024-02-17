Twitter
Black panther sneaks into house, wanders around; scary video goes viral

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he felt guilty after doing Rajinikanth-starrer Petta: 'I had no idea what…'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals why he felt guilty after working in Rajinikanth-starrer Petta.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 07:03 AM IST

Edited by

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth in Petta. The actor played the role of antagonist in the film and garnered much praise for his performance. However, the actor revealed in an interview that he felt guilty after doing the film. 

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed why he felt guilty after doing Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and said, "When I did Petta with Rajini sir, I was in a lot of guilt after finishing the film's shooting because I thought I was taking money for a thing in which I had no idea what I was doing. I thought I made a fool of them because I was getting prompting and I was lip-syncing on that. I didn't understand a lot of things there." 

He further added that he felt as if he is committing fraud and said, "Even after that if it is appreciated, you feel like hiding and when you get money for that, you ask yourself if you are committing fraud. The thing that I got money for, I was weak in that. I was not able to understand that. I have a lot of guilt for that." 

The actor made his Telugu debut alongside Venkatesh Daggubati in Saindhav and revealed that he reduced his guilt in this movie by learning the meaning of each and every dialogue. He said, "This is why in Saindhav I did everything. I did my own dubbing and I understood the meaning of each and every dialogue that I was shooting for. So, my guilt reduced a bit." 

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the action-packed 2023 film Saindhav also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash. Saindhav was released in the theatres on January 13, and is now streaming on Prime Video India. 

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in the movie Adbut, a supernatural thriller that also stars Diana Penty, Rohan Mehra, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

