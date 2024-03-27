Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

No interim relief for CM Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi HC in excise policy case

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reveals if they have reconciled: 'There's no option...'

Meet man, an Indian, whose firm is backed by Sachin Tendulkar, set to invest Rs 5000 crore in...

Kartik Aaryan loses 20 kg, spars with real boxing champions in 14-month intense training for Chandu Champion

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma replicates KKR seamer's flying kiss send-off to SRH batter Mayank Agarwal - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC after multiple attempts, became IAS officer with AIR...

Kartik Aaryan loses 20 kg, spars with real boxing champions in 14-month intense training for Chandu Champion

Dermis Oracle's Inaugural Corporate Gathering At ITC Shimla: A Triumph Of Innovation

IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik showered with huge amount of money

Healthiest greens to add to your diet

10 animals that live more than 100 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings Rises To The Top I Orange Cap I Purple Cap | IPL 2024

CSK Vs GT Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs | IPL 2024 Highlights

IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Guwahati Stadium Buzzes for IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers!

Kartik Aaryan loses 20 kg, spars with real boxing champions in 14-month intense training for Chandu Champion

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reveals if they have reconciled: 'There's no option...'

Munawar Faruqui released after being detained by Mumbai Police for smoking hookah

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reveals if they have reconciled: 'There's no option...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her wife Aaliya were involved in a property dispute and made several allegations against each other in 2023.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 06:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Nawazuddin Siddiqui with wife Aaliya and kids Shora, Yaani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya surprised the internet earlier this week when she shared moments from their 14th anniversary celebration in Dubai on her Instagram. The photos, featuring the couple with their kids Shora and Yaani, left the netizens guessing if they have reconciled after they were involved in a property dispute and made several allegations against each other last year.

Now, in a recent interview, Aaliya shared that they are trying to fix their marriage as Nawazuddin had come to Dubai in December 2023 for the New Year celebrations and recently for their anniversary celebration. The actor's kids are studying in Dubai, and their mother stays with them. 

Speaking to ETimes, Aaliya revealed why she made photos of their anniversary celebration public as she stated, "In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what's good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids."

She also added that they have "completely surrendered" because of their kids and decided to live peacefully together. "I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we've completely surrendered. There's no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully", she told the same portal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaliya was last seen participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, in which she was eliminated within the first two weeks in June last year. Nawazuddin was last seen in the Telugu action film Saindhav, which released in January earlier this year and bombed at the box office.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

South India's highest-paid actress charges Rs 12 crore a film, not Nayanthara, Samantha, Pallavi; left Bollywood when...

Meet man, leads Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 10000 crore Mumbai Indians, earns big from Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is…

India's biggest flop was also most expensive Indian film, director never made another film, heroine got no work in India

Rampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet director, who is waiter's son, saved career of many actors, made Rs 595 crore superhit franchise with Rs 11 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement