Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reveals if they have reconciled: 'There's no option...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her wife Aaliya were involved in a property dispute and made several allegations against each other in 2023.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya surprised the internet earlier this week when she shared moments from their 14th anniversary celebration in Dubai on her Instagram. The photos, featuring the couple with their kids Shora and Yaani, left the netizens guessing if they have reconciled after they were involved in a property dispute and made several allegations against each other last year.

Now, in a recent interview, Aaliya shared that they are trying to fix their marriage as Nawazuddin had come to Dubai in December 2023 for the New Year celebrations and recently for their anniversary celebration. The actor's kids are studying in Dubai, and their mother stays with them.

Speaking to ETimes, Aaliya revealed why she made photos of their anniversary celebration public as she stated, "In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what's good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids."

She also added that they have "completely surrendered" because of their kids and decided to live peacefully together. "I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we've completely surrendered. There's no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully", she told the same portal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaliya was last seen participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, in which she was eliminated within the first two weeks in June last year. Nawazuddin was last seen in the Telugu action film Saindhav, which released in January earlier this year and bombed at the box office.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.