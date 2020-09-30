Headlines

Mumbai Police issues summons to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in alleged sexual assault case

"A summons has been served to Anurag Kashyap by Versova police station to appear on 1.10.2020 for investigation of offence registered against him," reads an official statement shared by the Mumbai Police.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 01:45 PM IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been issued summons by the Mumbai Police in the alleged sexual harassment charges levelled against him by actress Payal Ghosh. Kashyap has been summoned to appear at Versova Police Station on Thursday.

"A summons has been served to Anurag Kashyap by Versova police station to appear on 1.10.2020 for investigation of offence registered against him," reads an official statement shared by the Mumbai Police.

On Tuesday, Payal met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in relation to the case. The actress was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and her advocate Nitin Satpute.

Alleging that there is a threat to the actress` life, her lawyer has submitted a letter to the governor seeking Y-category security for Payal and himself.

On September 23, Payal registered an official complaint against the director for various offences including rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and outraging modesty of woman under sections 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC.

Actor Payal Ghosh had alleged that the Kashyap tried to force himself on her in 2014.

On September 19, Payal took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet and wrote,"@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!."

Later, responding to sexual assault allegations of the actress, filmmaker Kashyap rejected all the accusations stating they are "baseless".

"Wow, it took so long to try to silence me. You lied so much in this effort and also dragged other women despite you being a woman. Have some dignity madam! I will just say that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap tweeted in Hindi.

He said, "In the process of accusing me, you also dragged the Bachchan family and my artists, but you failed. I married twice. If it is a crime, then I accept it. I also admit that I have loved a lot whether it was my first wife, my second wife, or any lover, or any other woman I have worked with.""I will never behave this way nor will tolerate such manners. will see what happens. Pray and love to you. Apologies for answering your English in my Hindi," Kashyap added.

(With inputs from IANS)

