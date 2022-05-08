Karisma Kapoor drops unseen photo with mother Babita Kapoor from her childhood

Credit: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

The mother-daughter relationship cannot be compared with any other relationship in this world. They fight, laugh together, and share secrets with each other. In every situation, every girl goes to her mother no matter what.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2022, Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable throwback photo with her mother Babita. In the photo, the actress is looking very cute and innocent while posing with her mother. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Mama and the Mountains.” Her photo has melted so many hearts. One of the social media users wrote, “So cute and beautiful moments u mom.”

The second one mentioned, “Tumhari mumma Sundar hai lekin meri Mumma apki Mumma se bhi Sundar hai.” The third one commented, “Love u Madam Wish u a Happy Mother's day.”

On the personal front, Karisma tied the knot with businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003 and the couple went on to have two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. A decade later, the two split and the divorce was finalised in 2016. Karisma currently lives with both her children and makes several appearances on TV reality shows. She made her acting come back in 2020 with Mentalhood.

Currently, Karisma is currently busy shooting for her upcoming crime drama, Brown. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Pathaan. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth.

Kareena also shared a photo with her mother on the special day.

For the uninformed, Randhir Kapoor got married to Babita in the year 1971. The star couple welcomed their first child Karisma in 1974 and then Kareena in 1980. Babita is best remembered for her roles in movies like 'Banphool', 'Farz', 'Aulad', 'Ek Hasina Do Diwane', among others.